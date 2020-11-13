Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

