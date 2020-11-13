Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 134 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.66 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

