Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys New Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $255.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $45,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,317 shares of company stock valued at $50,758,913. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.