Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $165.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average is $163.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

