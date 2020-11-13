Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.