Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

V stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $404.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

