Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $267,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

CAH opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

