Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

