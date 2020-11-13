Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

