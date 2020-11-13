Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

