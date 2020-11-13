CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS opened at $69.39 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

