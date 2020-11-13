CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 8.5% Higher

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.33 and last traded at $103.75. 743,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 609,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

