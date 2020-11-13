CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 8.5% Higher

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.33 and last traded at $103.75. 743,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 609,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit