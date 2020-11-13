D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

