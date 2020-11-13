Darren Hunter Acquires 75,000 Shares of ReadCloud Limited (RCL.AX) (ASX:RCL) Stock

ReadCloud Limited (RCL.AX) (ASX:RCL) insider Darren Hunter purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($16,071.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
About ReadCloud Limited (RCL.AX)
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for ReadCloud Limited (RCL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReadCloud Limited (RCL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.