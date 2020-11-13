Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $374,962.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock worth $136,104,344. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

