Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

