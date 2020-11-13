Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.