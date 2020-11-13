Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price to $7.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $271.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.