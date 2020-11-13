Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.41.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 236.32, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 165.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

