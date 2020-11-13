Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €150.40 ($176.94).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €133.35 ($156.88) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

