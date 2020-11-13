Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

FRA DTE opened at €15.04 ($17.69) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.44.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

