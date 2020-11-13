Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLGNF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.64. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

