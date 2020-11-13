Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Bernard Whitney Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Bernard Whitney sold 3,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DMRC stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

