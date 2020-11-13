Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $14.00. Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 3,965 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; and ISV.online that supplies skills testing software and services to the United Kingdom recruitment industry, as well as Voyager, which includes Voyager Infinity that offers recruitment software and Voyager Mid-Office that provides pay and bill solutions.

