Discovery, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discovery in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DISCA. Macquarie cut Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

DISCA opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 120.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3,540.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Discovery by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

