DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 in the last ninety days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $841,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $2,716,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $627,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $62,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

