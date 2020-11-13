DogeCash Price Hits $0.0103 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $137,467.87 and approximately $14,269.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DogeCash has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00260020 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00006673 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,300,918 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

