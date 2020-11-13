Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.18.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $84.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,229.00, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.