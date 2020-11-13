Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$20.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.80.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

