Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler Sells 4,000 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DCO stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $470.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
About Ducommun
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
