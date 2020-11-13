Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler Sells 4,000 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $470.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.