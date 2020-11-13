Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €34.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.95 ($34.06).

DUE opened at €27.42 ($32.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.53 and its 200 day moving average is €24.29.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

