DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.18 ($42.57).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €33.58 ($39.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.55 and a 200-day moving average of €31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

