Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 301,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,478. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

