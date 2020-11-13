Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 301,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,478. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.80.
About Eargo
