Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $105.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,713 shares of company stock worth $29,254,730. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Analyst Recommendations for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit