Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $105.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,713 shares of company stock worth $29,254,730. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

