(EBC) (NYSE:EBC) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of (EBC) (NYSE:EBC) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of (EBC) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of (EBC) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of EBC opened at $13.10 on Monday. (EBC) has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

