eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. eGain updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.73.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

