Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.11.

EA stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,933.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,028,217. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

