Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ELOX opened at $2.70 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.64.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

