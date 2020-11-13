Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.39.

Shares of ENB opened at C$37.98 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is 337.02%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

