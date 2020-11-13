Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

