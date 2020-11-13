ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.57

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 8776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNGSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

