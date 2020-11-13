Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Releases Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 13.08%.

EPSN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.65. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

