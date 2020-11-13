Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Director Brian Leland Sells 1,390 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total value of C$129,784.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459 shares in the company, valued at C$42,856.83.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$92.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$81.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$115.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

