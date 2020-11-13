Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of KINS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 million, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

