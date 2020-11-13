Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.07 and last traded at $130.59. 5,255,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,872,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $3,230,765.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,818.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,461,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,975 shares of company stock worth $48,764,683 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

