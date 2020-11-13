Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Eurazeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $52.11 on Monday. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

