Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Eurazeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $52.11 on Monday. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit