Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.11.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.