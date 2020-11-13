EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

