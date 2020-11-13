Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVOK opened at $3.55 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

