EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,689 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

